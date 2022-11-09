Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur live! - Latest from City Ground ahead of Carabao Cup tie
League Cup / Matchday 1
City Ground / 09.11.2022
Live
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here in Nottingham.
19:45
FOREST STATS
Forest's priority this season will be to stay up, but a run in the cup competitions could be a welcome boost. A 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town towards the end of August saw them book their place in the third round.
The Reds have won the League Cup on four separate occasions, with their last success coming back in 1989-90.
19:40
ALMOST READY!
The teams are out on the pitch here at the City Ground!
19:35
19:25
Tottenham Hotspur
SPURS LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK
Tottenham are looking to bounce back this evening after their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out. They have now lost three of their last four Premier League games.
Their form in general is also a concern leading into this game, as they have won only two of their last six matches in all competitions.
Despite this competition not necessarily being a priority for Antonio Conte's side, the Italian will know that it is one of the better chances for Spurs to lift some silverware.
19:20
Nottingham Forest
TONIGHT'S VENUE
19:15
FORSTER MAKES TOTTENHAM DEBUT TONIGHT
19:10
Tottenham Hotspur
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane (C).
Subs: Lloris, Tanganga, Emerson, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Gil, Kulusevski, Richarlison.
19:05
Nottingham Forest
FOREST TEAM NEWS
Steve Cooper makes nine changes for Forest as they go brave and start off with two strikers upfront.
Nott'm Forest: Hennessey, Worrall (C), Mangala, Aurier, Boly, Lodi, Yates, O'Brien, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi.
Subs: Henderson, Cook, Mbe Soh, Williams, Colback, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Freuler, Dennis.
19:00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live minute by minute text updates of this evening's Carabao Cup third round tie between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
Team news will be with you shortly.
