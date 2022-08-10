Port Vale - Rotherham United

League Cup / Matchday 1
Vale Park / 10.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/port-vale/teamcenter.shtml
Port Vale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Port Vale

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Shrewsbury Town
3
2
Carlisle United
90'
Blackpool
0
0
Barrow
77'
Grimsby Town
3
0
Crewe Alexandra
74'
Forest Green Rovers
2
0
Leyton Orient
74'

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Port Vale and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 August 2022.

Catch the latest Port Vale and Rotherham United news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.