Wycombe Wanderers - Bristol City

League Cup / Matchday 1
Adams Park / 24.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wycombe-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wycombe Wanderers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wycombe Wanderers logo
Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sheffield Wednesday
3
0
Rochdale
80'
Shrewsbury Town
0
1
Burnley
83'
Colchester United
0
1
Brentford
67'
Cambridge United
0
2
Southampton
67'

Follow the League Cup live Football match between Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 August 2022.

Catch the latest Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City news and find up to date League Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.