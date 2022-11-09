Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez were both on target as Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 to book a place in round four of the League Cup.

Both sides played with attacking intent in a lively, but goalless, first half with Alvarez and Jack Grealish going close for the hosts, while Christian Pulisic and debutant Lewis Hall almost netted for Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s men upped the ante following the interval and a two-goal blast in five minutes secured the victory.

First Mahrez curved a fine free-kick through a poor Chelsea wall before the Algerian’s saved shot was tucked home by Alvarez.

Next up, Man City host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea visit Newcastle.

Talking Point

No Haaland, but no problem for Pep’s men. It was billed as the tie of the round but with big-hitters like Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne not involved, it never quite lived up to any pre-match hype.



Chelsea will feel they had the better chances in the first 45 with the game still goalless, and on another occasion debutant Lewis Hall could have enjoyed a fairytale night.

However, City dominated possession and once they moved in front in the second half there was only ever going to be one winner despite the visitors throwing on some of their big guns.

The Citizens will now march on in a competition they have had huge success in over recent years, while Graham Potter’s inconsistent start to life at Chelsea continues.





Player of the match

Riyad Mahrez (Man City). Dangerous throughout but stepped up to the plate in the second period. Scored an excellent opener and chipped in with an assist for Alvarez too.





Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Ortega 7, Lewis 7, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Gomez 7, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7, Palmer 7, Mahrez 8, Grealish 8, Alvarez 8. Subs: Phillips 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Ake n/a.

CHELSEA: Mendy 6; Chalobah 6, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 6, Loftus-Cheek 6, Kovacic 6, Zakaria 6, Hall 7, Ziyech 7, Broja 6, Pulisic 7. Subs: Sterling 6, Gallagher 6, Mount 6, Azpilicueta 6, Havertz 6.

Match Highlights

13’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Lovely work from Loftus-Cheek and Ziyech down the right ends with a pull back for Pulisic. He must score from eight yards out but doesn't connect as well as he would like and Ortega Moreno is able to divert it away.

23’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Pulisic rampages forward from deep and curves a low 20-yard shot towards the far corner that Ortega tips past the post.

28’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Alvarez turns into space in the area but sees his low effort deflect inches wide after good build-up from Mahrez and Gundogan.

45’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Pulisic works the ball to Hall in acres of space on the left side of the area. He shows brilliant composure to cut inside a last defender but can't slot his low shot beyond Ortega.

53’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-0 Chelsea. Riyad Mahrez curves a 20-yard free kick through the Chelsea wall to leave Mendy with no chance.

58’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-0 Chelsea. Alvarez gobbles up a tap-in after Mahrez's low shot from the right side of the area was pushed into his path.

63’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Hall arrives on cue to meet Ziyech's superb cut back but his firm, low strike is magnificently kept out by Ortega.

88’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! City fail to clear a corner and Mount pounces on Gallagher's miss-hit shot to flash inches wide of Ortega's right-hand post.

Key Stat

Only Gabriel Jesus (17) has scored more goals than Mahrez’s tally of 13 in League Cup & FA Cup games since the start of 2017-18.

