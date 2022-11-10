Manchester City will host defending champions Liverpool in a blockbuster fourth-round EFL Cup clash.
City had won the tournament four years in a row before Liverpool beat Chelsea in last year’s final.
Liverpool beat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in a heated contest at Anfield last month.
Manchester United, who were the last team to advance with a 4-2 win over Aston Villa, will host Burnley.
Newcastle face Bournemouth in an all-Premier League clash while Leicester travel to MK Dons and Brighton go to Charlton, the last London club in the draw.
The matches will be played on December 19 and December 20, just a few days after the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar on December 18.

EFL Cup fourth-round draw

  • Wolves v Gillingham
  • Southampton v Lincoln
  • Blackburn v Nottingham Forest
  • Newcastle v Bournemouth
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Manchester United v Burnley
  • MK Dons v Leicester
  • Charlton v Brighton
