Jamal Lowe, Junior Stanislas, Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony scored the goals as Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 in a League Cup third-round tie at the Vitality Stadium.

Frank Lampard made 11 changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Leicester over the weekend, and were behind inside 10 minutes when Jamal Lowe’s effort clipped Nathan Patterson and rendered Asmir Begovic a spectator in the away goal.

Junior Stanislas was the beneficiary of an Everton slip just after the break. Stanislas reacted quickest to slot home after Lowe had a shot saved following a slip by Mason Holgate.

Second-half substitute Demarai Gray halved the deficit on 68 minutes slotting past Mark Travers in the home goal. However, there was to be no stirring fightback as Marcondes and Anthony grabbed goals in the 79th and 83rd minute to add gloss to a polished performance.

Brentford were also sent tumbling out of the competition, losing on penalties to League Two Gillingham after a 1-1 draw.

The Premier League side were a goal up after just four minutes following Ivan Toney’s strike. However, Mikael Mandron would level matters on 76 minutes and the side 22nd in League Two would win the penalty shootout 6-5.

Elsewhere, a Jamie Vardy brace after James Justin had opened the scoring was enough to put Leicester City through to the next round courtesy of a 3-0 win against League Two Newport County, and League One Charlton needed penalties to overcome League Two Stevenage after a 1-1 draw.

THIRD-ROUND RESULTS

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Everton

Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City

Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Leicester City 3-0 Newport County

Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic - Charlton Athletic win 5-4 on penalties

Brentford 1-1 Gillingham - Gillingham win 6-5 on penalties

