Newcastle United progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace that went to penalties.

Eddie Howe’s men came up against Patrick Vieira’s south London side but the Saudi-backed side could not break down their opponents in normal time.

The match went to a spotkick decider, with Newcastle winning 3-2, as Nick Pope saved the final spot kick to secure the win.

An extraordinary 19 penalties were converted before West Ham and Blackburn Rovers were separated at the London Stadium, after Ben Brereton Diaz’s late equaliser levelled the scores at 2-2.

Jack Vale needed just six minutes before he scored, but West Ham responded first through Pablo Fornals and then Michail Antonio.

With the scores at 10-9 in Blackburn’s favour in the shootout, defender Angelo Ogbonna missed from the spot in sudden death.

Arsenal suffered their first home defeat of the season as their excellent run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Striker Eddie Nketiah put the home side ahead after 20 minutes but goals from former Arsenal player Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and rumoured Gunners target Tariq Lamptey gave the south coast team the win.

At the City Ground, Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard scored within the space of seven second-half minutes to secure a 2-0 win over Tottenham for Nottingham Forest, able to hold on despite Orel Mangala’s 75th minute red card.

Southampton won 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary’s. Josh Windass put the Yorkshire side ahead midway through the first half before James Ward-Prowse levelled from the spot in first-half injury time.

Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 after Riyad Mahrez and then Julian Alvarez settled the tie before the hour mark.

Liverpool beat Derby County after being taken to penalties, with Caoimhin Kelleher’s three penalty saves helping them to a 3-2 shootout victory.

