Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur
League Cup / Matchday 1
City Ground / 09.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
'Every game is a sporting war' - Antonio Conte praises improving Tottenham after Harry Kane hits landmark
Antonio Conte said "every game has to be a sporting war" for Tottenham after they had to fight hard to take a 2-0 win from their trip to Nottingham Forest, maintaining an unbeaten start to the season. Harry Kane scored twice at the City Ground to climb to third place in the all-time Premier League goalscorer standings, but the Spurs skipper believes there is still much more to come from his side.
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur