Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur

League Cup / Matchday 1
City Ground / 09.11.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
'Every game is a sporting war' - Antonio Conte praises improving Tottenham after Harry Kane hits landmark

Antonio Conte said "every game has to be a sporting war" for Tottenham after they had to fight hard to take a 2-0 win from their trip to Nottingham Forest, maintaining an unbeaten start to the season. Harry Kane scored twice at the City Ground to climb to third place in the all-time Premier League goalscorer standings, but the Spurs skipper believes there is still much more to come from his side.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Published 28/08/2022 at 18:36 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

