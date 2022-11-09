Nottingham Forest advanced to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground to extend their unbeaten run at home to four matches in all competitions.

The first half ended goalless in the East Midlands, but Steve Cooper’s side came closest to breaking the deadlock as Taiwo Awoniyi’s effort cannoned back off the post in the 10th minute.

However, the Reds struck 10 minutes into the second half to take the lead, as Renan Lodi’s curling effort from the edge of the 18-yard box found its way past Fraser Forster and into the far corner.

Forest’s night then got even better seven minutes later as Jesse Lingard nodded home Sam Surridge’s flick on at the back post to score his first goal for the club.

The home side had to play out the last 14 minutes of the cup tie with 10 men, as Orel Mangala was sent off for a second bookable offence following a reckless challenge on Richarlison.

The Tricky Trees held their nerve late on to dump Spurs out of the competition and advance to the next round.

More to follow.

