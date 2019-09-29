League leaders Flamengo draw 0-0 at home to Sao Paulo

Bruno Henrique also had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half for league leaders Flamengo.

The result was a welcome one for visitors Sao Paulo, who were playing under new coach Fernando Diniz for the first time since he replaced Cuca last week.

The point was only their fourth in eight games and lifts them one ahead of city rivals Corinthians and into fifth place in the Serie A table. Corinthians are at home to Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Flamengo remain top of the league, with 49 points from 22 games, four ahead of second-place Palmeiras, who are away at Internacional on Sunday.

