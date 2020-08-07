League One and League Two clubs introduce salary caps

A general view of footballs in The DW Stadium, home of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Fulham at DW Stadium on July 22, 2020 in Wigan, England.

Leagues One and Two have voted to introduce ‘Squad Salary Caps’, the English Football League (EFL) have announced in a statement.

The caps are set at £2.5 million and £1.5 million for League One and League Two respectively and are effective immediately.

“Clubs in League One and League Two have today voted for the introduction of new financial controls in the form of ‘Squad Salary Caps’ into their respective divisions which take effect immediately,” read a statement.

Champions League Winner? Best player? Surprise package? Our European network has its say on Champions League return 4 MINUTES AGO

The salary caps will pertain to:

Basic wages

Taxes

Bonuses

Image rights

Agents’ fees and

Other fees and expenses paid directly or indirectly to all registered players

“The decision follows extensive and comprehensive consultation with all clubs in respect of addressing sustainability and wage inflation issues across the EFL which were initiated prior to the suspension of football in March following the Covid-19 outbreak and have continued during the course of the summer,” continued the statement.

“Those discussions culminated in today’s divisional vote, with representatives of League One and League Two clubs opting to implement the new measures in place of the existing Salary Cost Management Protocols (SCMP), with fixed caps of £2.5million and £1.5million respectively.

“Discussions continue with Championship Clubs in respect to amendments to their own financial controls.”

Football League One and League Two clubs approve salary caps AN HOUR AGO