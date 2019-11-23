LIVE

Accrington Stanley - Bolton Wanderers

League One - 23 November 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

