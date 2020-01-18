LIVE

Bury - Burton Albion

League One - 18 January 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Bury and Burton Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paul Wilkinson or Nigel Clough? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bury and Burton Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bury vs Burton Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

