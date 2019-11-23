LIVE

Lincoln City - Bury

League One - 23 November 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Lincoln City and Bury live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Appleton or Paul Wilkinson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lincoln City and Bury? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lincoln City vs Bury. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

