LIVE

Lincoln City - Sunderland

League One - 5 October 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Lincoln City and Sunderland live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Appleton or Jack Ross? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lincoln City and Sunderland? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lincoln City vs Sunderland. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

