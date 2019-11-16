LIVE

Oxford United - Ipswich Town

League One - 16 November 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Oxford United and Ipswich Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Karl Robinson or Paul Lambert? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Oxford United and Ipswich Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Oxford United vs Ipswich Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

