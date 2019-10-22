LIVE

Portsmouth - Lincoln City

League One - 22 October 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kenny Jackett or Michael Appleton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Portsmouth and Lincoln City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portsmouth vs Lincoln City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

