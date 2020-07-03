LIVE

Portsmouth - Oxford United

League One - 3 July 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Portsmouth and Oxford United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 3 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Portsmouth and Oxford United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portsmouth vs Oxford United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

