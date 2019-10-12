LIVE

Sunderland - Fleetwood Town

League One - 12 October 2019

League One – Follow the Football match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

