LIVE

Sunderland - Rochdale

League One - 11 February 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Sunderland and Rochdale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Phil Parkinson or Brian Barry-Murphy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sunderland and Rochdale? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sunderland vs Rochdale. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

