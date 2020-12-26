Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley game was called off due to coronavirus infections amongst two but potentially more Doncaster players.

Doncaster did not reveal the names of the players who tested positive or showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus.

League One EFL clubs should take legal action over fan ban: Peterborough owner 18/12/2020 AT 07:19

"Doncaster Rovers informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following a recent positive COVID-19 test and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," the EFL said in a statement on Saturday.

The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL added.

Blackpool v Rochdale, Gillingham v Peterborough United, Ipswich Town v Northampton Town, Portsmouth v Swindon Town and Sunderland v Hull City are the other five Boxing Day games in League One which were called off.

Spain will be ‘brave and audacious’ at Euro 2020 – Enrique

League One Sunderland's next three League One games postponed due to Covid-19 16/12/2020 AT 17:26