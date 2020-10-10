LIVE UPDATES, COVERAGE & STANDINGS

Accrington Stanley - Rochdale

League One - 10 October 2020

Follow the League One live Football match between Accrington Stanley and Rochdale with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: John Coleman or Brian Barry-Murphy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Accrington Stanley and Rochdale news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Accrington Stanley and Rochdale. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

