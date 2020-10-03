LIVE

Bristol Rovers - Northampton Town

League One - 3 October 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ben Garner or Keith Curle? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bristol Rovers vs Northampton Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

