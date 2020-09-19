LIVE

Burton Albion - Accrington Stanley

League One - 19 September 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 19 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jake Buxton or John Coleman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Burton Albion vs Accrington Stanley. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

