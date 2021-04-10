Fleetwood Town - Rochdale

Follow the League One live Football match between Fleetwood Town and Rochdale with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Simon Grayson or Brian Barry-Murphy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Fleetwood Town and Rochdale news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Fleetwood Town and Rochdale. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

