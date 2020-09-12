Plymouth Argyle
    -
    15:00
    12/09/20
    Home Park
    Blackpool
      League One • Day 1
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Plymouth Argyle - Blackpool
      League One - 12 September 2020

      League One – Follow the Football match between Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ryan Lowe or Neil Critchley? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Plymouth Argyle vs Blackpool. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.