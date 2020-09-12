LIVE

Portsmouth - Shrewsbury Town

League One - 12 September 2020

League One – Follow the Football match between Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kenny Jackett or Sam Ricketts? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

