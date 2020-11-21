Wigan Athletic - Oxford United

Follow the League One live Football match between Wigan Athletic and Oxford United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 November 2020.





Catch the latest Wigan Athletic and Oxford United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wigan Athletic and Oxford United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

