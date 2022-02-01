Bolton Wanderers - Cambridge United

Follow the League One live Football match between Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ian Evatt or Mark Bonner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

