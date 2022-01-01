Charlton Athletic - Wycombe Wanderers

Follow the League One live Football match between Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Johnnie Jackson or Gareth Ainsworth? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

