Crewe Alexandra - Charlton Athletic

Follow the League One live Football match between Crewe Alexandra and Charlton Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: David Artell or Johnnie Jackson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Crewe Alexandra and Charlton Athletic news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Crewe Alexandra and Charlton Athletic. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

