League One / Matchday 31
Home Park / 22.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/plymouth-argyle/teamcenter.shtml
Plymouth Argyle
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cheltenham-town/teamcenter.shtml
Cheltenham Town
Plymouth Argyle - Cheltenham Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Plymouth Argyle logo
Plymouth Argyle
Cheltenham Town logo
Cheltenham Town
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Plymouth Argyle

Cheltenham Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Rotherham UnitedROT
39248780
2
Wigan AthleticWIG
37247679
3
Milton Keynes Dons
392210776
4
Plymouth ArgylePLY
38218971
5
Oxford UnitedOXU
392091069
12
Cheltenham TownCHE
3812141250
