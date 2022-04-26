League One / Matchday 40
Stadium of Light / 26.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Sunderland - Rotherham United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sunderland

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Wigan AthleticWIG
442611789
2
Rotherham UnitedROT
442681086
3
Milton Keynes Dons
452511986
4
SunderlandSUN
4423111080
5
Plymouth ArgylePLY
4523111180
Related matches

Burton Albion
0
0
Wigan Athletic
Bolton Wanderers
1
1
Portsmouth
Morecambe
2
1
Oxford United
Milton Keynes Dons
2
1
Crewe Alexandra

