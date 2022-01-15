Wycombe Wanderers - Oxford United

Follow the League One live Football match between Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gareth Ainsworth or Karl Robinson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

