Oxford United - Rotherham United

Follow the League One live Football match between Oxford United and Rotherham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Karl Robinson or Paul Warne? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Oxford United and Rotherham United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Oxford United and Rotherham United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

