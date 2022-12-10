Accrington Stanley - Portsmouth

League One / Matchday 21
Crown Ground / 10.12.2022
Accrington Stanley
Not started
-
-
Portsmouth
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Accrington Stanley logo
Accrington Stanley
Portsmouth logo
Portsmouth
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Plymouth ArgylePLY
20134343
2
Ipswich TownIPS
20126242
3
Sheffield WednesdaySHW
20125341
4
BarnsleyBAR
19103633
5
Bolton WanderersBOL
1995532
8
PortsmouthPOR
1878329
19
Accrington StanleyACC
2056921
