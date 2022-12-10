Ipswich Town - Peterborough United

League One / Matchday 21
Portman Road / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ipswich-town/teamcenter.shtml
Ipswich Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/peterborough-united/teamcenter.shtml
Peterborough United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ipswich Town logo
Ipswich Town
Peterborough United logo
Peterborough United
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ipswich Town

Peterborough United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Plymouth ArgylePLY
20134343
2
Ipswich TownIPS
20126242
3
Sheffield WednesdaySHW
20125341
4
BarnsleyBAR
19103633
5
Bolton WanderersBOL
1995532
6
Peterborough UnitedPET
20101931
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Shrewsbury Town
-
-
Bolton Wanderers
10/12
Burton Albion
-
-
Derby County
10/12
Forest Green Rovers
-
-
Cheltenham Town
10/12
Lincoln City
-
-
Wycombe Wanderers
10/12

Follow the League One live Football match between Ipswich Town and Peterborough United with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 10 December 2022.

Catch the latest Ipswich Town and Peterborough United news and find up to date League One standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.