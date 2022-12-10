Lincoln City - Wycombe Wanderers

League One / Matchday 21
Sincil Bank / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lincoln-city/teamcenter.shtml
Lincoln City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wycombe-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wycombe Wanderers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lincoln City logo
Lincoln City
Wycombe Wanderers logo
Wycombe Wanderers
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lincoln City

Wycombe Wanderers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Plymouth ArgylePLY
20134343
2
Ipswich TownIPS
20126242
3
Sheffield WednesdaySHW
20125341
4
BarnsleyBAR
19103633
5
Bolton WanderersBOL
1995532
10
Wycombe Wanderers
2084828
12
Lincoln CityLIN
1968526
Follow the League One live Football match between Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 December 2022.

