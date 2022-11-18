Portsmouth - Derby County

League One / Matchday 19
Fratton Park / 18.11.2022
Portsmouth
Not started
-
-
Derby County
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Plymouth ArgylePLY
18133242
2
Ipswich TownIPS
18115238
3
Sheffield WednesdaySHW
18114337
4
Peterborough UnitedPET
18101731
5
PortsmouthPOR
1677228
6
Derby CountyDER
1784528
Follow the League One live Football match between Portsmouth and Derby County with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 November 2022.

