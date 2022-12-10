Shrewsbury Town - Bolton Wanderers

League One / Matchday 21
Montgomery Waters Meadow / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shrewsbury-town/teamcenter.shtml
Shrewsbury Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bolton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Bolton Wanderers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shrewsbury Town logo
Shrewsbury Town
Bolton Wanderers logo
Bolton Wanderers jersey
Bolton Wanderers
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Shrewsbury Town

Bolton Wanderers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Plymouth ArgylePLY
20134343
2
Ipswich TownIPS
20126242
3
Sheffield WednesdaySHW
20125341
4
BarnsleyBAR
19103633
5
Bolton WanderersBOL
1995532
13
Shrewsbury TownSHR
2075826
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ipswich Town
-
-
Peterborough United
10/12
Burton Albion
-
-
Derby County
10/12
Forest Green Rovers
-
-
Cheltenham Town
10/12
Lincoln City
-
-
Wycombe Wanderers
10/12

Follow the League One live Football match between Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 10 December 2022.

Catch the latest Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers news and find up to date League One standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.