LIVE

Newport County - Tranmere Rovers

League Two - 25 May 2019

League Two – Follow the Football match between Newport County and Tranmere Rovers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Flynn or Micky Mellon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Newport County and Tranmere Rovers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Newport County vs Tranmere Rovers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

