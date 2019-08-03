LIVE

Colchester United - Port Vale

League Two - 3 August 2019

League Two – Follow the Football match between Colchester United and Port Vale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers John McGreal or John Askey? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Colchester United and Port Vale? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colchester United vs Port Vale. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

