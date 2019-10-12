LIVE

Mansfield Town - Oldham Athletic

League Two - 12 October 2019

League Two – Follow the Football match between Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers John Dempster or Laurent Banide? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mansfield Town vs Oldham Athletic. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

