LIVE

Oldham Athletic - Carlisle United

League Two - 18 January 2020

League Two – Follow the Football match between Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 18 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dino Maamria or Chris Beech? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Oldham Athletic vs Carlisle United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

