LIVE

Port Vale - Northampton Town

League Two - 10 August 2019

League Two – Follow the Football match between Port Vale and Northampton Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers John Askey or Keith Curle? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Port Vale and Northampton Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Port Vale vs Northampton Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

