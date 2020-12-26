Cambridge United - Leyton Orient

Follow the League Two live Football match between Cambridge United and Leyton Orient with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 26 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mark Bonner or Ross Embleton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cambridge United and Leyton Orient news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cambridge United and Leyton Orient. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

