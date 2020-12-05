Colchester United - Grimsby Town

Follow the League Two live Football match between Colchester United and Grimsby Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Steve Ball or Ian Holloway? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Colchester United and Grimsby Town news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Colchester United and Grimsby Town. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

