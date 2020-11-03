Grimsby Town - Barrow

Follow the League Two live Football match between Grimsby Town and Barrow with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 November 2020.





Catch the latest Grimsby Town and Barrow news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Grimsby Town and Barrow. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

