Southend United - Scunthorpe United

Follow the League Two live Football match between Southend United and Scunthorpe United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mark Molesley or Neil Cox? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Southend United and Scunthorpe United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Southend United and Scunthorpe United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

