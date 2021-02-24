Forest Green Rovers will wear a new kit this weekend which uses the waste of coffee grounds as the base for a new material.

The League Two side, recognised by FIFA as the world’s “greenest” football club, became carbon neutral in 2017 and have previously worn material which is made from bamboo.

This fabric is said to be “lighter, breathable and more durable” than that version, and is made by mixing coffee grounds with recycled plastic.

The shirt is made from coffee and recycled plastic Image credit: Other Agency

It will be trialled when the Gloucestershire team face Colchester on Saturday.

The innovation is the latest from a club owned by Dale Vince, a champion of green energy who also created and runs Ecotricity.

"Our adventure in alternative materials continues," said Vince, who is also Forest Green’s chairman.

"When we pioneered bamboo with PlayerLayer two years ago it was considered a pretty revolutionary idea, and the thought of using coffee grounds is no less radical or surprising.

"It's time the world of football wakes up and smells the coffee about the future of the planet. If nothing else, this prototype kit will bring new flavour to that old cliché of grinding out a result."

